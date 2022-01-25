Apollo Tricoat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 719.91 crore, up 43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 719.91 crore in December 2021 up 43% from Rs. 503.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.73 crore in December 2021 down 26.82% from Rs. 37.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.49 crore in December 2021 down 24.4% from Rs. 57.53 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.46 in December 2020.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 821.35 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)