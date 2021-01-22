Apollo Tricoat Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 503.44 crore, up 119.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 503.44 crore in December 2020 up 119.86% from Rs. 228.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.89 crore in December 2020 up 110.3% from Rs. 18.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.53 crore in December 2020 up 102.21% from Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2019.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.93 in December 2019.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 960.80 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 114.44% returns over the last 6 months and 179.67% over the last 12 months.