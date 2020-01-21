Apollo Tricoat Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 228.99 crore, up 42304.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.99 crore in December 2019 up 42304.8% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.02 crore in December 2019 up 3755.72% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2019 up 4891.23% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018.

Apollo Tricoat EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2018.

Apollo Tricoat shares closed at 330.40 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.16% returns over the last 6 months and 137.61% over the last 12 months.