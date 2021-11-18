Apollo Sindoori Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.92 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.92 crore in September 2021 up 17.85% from Rs. 40.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2021 up 64.4% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021 up 29.53% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2020.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 9.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2020.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,009.70 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.