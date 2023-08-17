English
    Apollo Sindoori Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore in June 2023 up 20.62% from Rs. 55.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 down 15.26% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 up 21.73% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

    Apollo Sindoori EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.94 in June 2022.

    Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,425.80 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.38% returns over the last 6 months and 92.85% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Sindoori Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.3571.3755.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.3571.3755.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.7630.0725.89
    Depreciation0.890.790.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5937.8826.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.112.633.20
    Other Income0.211.350.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.323.983.61
    Interest1.291.570.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.032.413.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.032.413.38
    Tax0.841.350.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.191.062.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.191.062.59
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.434.069.94
    Diluted EPS8.434.069.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.434.069.94
    Diluted EPS8.434.069.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Sindoori #Apollo Sindoori Hotels #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:44 pm

