Apollo Sindoori Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore, up 20.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.35 crore in June 2023 up 20.62% from Rs. 55.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2023 down 15.26% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 up 21.73% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.94 in June 2022.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,425.80 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.38% returns over the last 6 months and 92.85% over the last 12 months.