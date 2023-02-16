Apollo Sindoori Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.60 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.60 crore in December 2022 up 31.98% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2022 up 78.21% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 up 128.64% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2021.