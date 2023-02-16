 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Sindoori Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.60 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.60 crore in December 2022 up 31.98% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2022 up 78.21% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 up 128.64% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Sindoori Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.60 62.69 51.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.60 62.69 51.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.21 27.87 27.30
Depreciation 1.00 0.72 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.76 29.89 23.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.64 4.20 0.66
Other Income 7.94 0.24 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.58 4.44 3.51
Interest 1.98 0.26 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.60 4.18 3.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.60 4.18 3.26
Tax 1.50 1.00 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.10 3.18 2.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.10 3.18 2.86
Equity Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.62 12.24 11.01
Diluted EPS 19.62 12.24 11.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.62 12.24 11.01
Diluted EPS 19.62 12.24 11.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
