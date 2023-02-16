Apollo Sindoori Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.60 crore, up 31.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.60 crore in December 2022 up 31.98% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2022 up 78.21% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 up 128.64% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 19.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.01 in December 2021.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,188.80 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.79% returns over the last 6 months and 44.04% over the last 12 months.