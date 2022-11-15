English
    Apollo Sindoori Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore in September 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2021.

    Apollo Sindoori EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.91 in September 2021.

    Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,400.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.09% returns over the last 6 months and 52.42% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Sindoori Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.9957.7550.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.9957.7550.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7526.6924.30
    Depreciation1.231.220.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6127.0122.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.412.842.66
    Other Income0.730.880.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.143.723.23
    Interest0.570.540.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.583.182.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.583.182.82
    Tax0.880.570.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.692.601.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.692.601.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.850.641.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.553.243.88
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6112.4714.91
    Diluted EPS13.6112.4714.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6112.4714.91
    Diluted EPS13.6112.4714.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am