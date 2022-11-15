Apollo Sindoori Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.99 crore in September 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in September 2022 down 8.48% from Rs. 3.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2022 up 27.25% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2021.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.91 in September 2021.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,400.40 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.09% returns over the last 6 months and 52.42% over the last 12 months.