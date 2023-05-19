English
    Apollo Sindoori Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.44 crore, up 145.08% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.44 crore in March 2023 up 145.08% from Rs. 54.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 50.7% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2023 up 116.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Sindoori EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.23 in March 2022.

    Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,500.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 115.53% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Sindoori Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.44109.8254.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.44109.8254.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.6751.7126.12
    Depreciation1.731.751.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.3954.7824.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.641.582.37
    Other Income6.511.080.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.152.663.12
    Interest2.152.541.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.000.121.94
    Exceptional Items--8.92--
    P/L Before Tax7.009.041.94
    Tax4.921.590.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.087.451.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.087.451.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.642.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.088.094.22
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8531.1216.23
    Diluted EPS7.8531.1216.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.8531.1216.23
    Diluted EPS7.8531.1216.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
