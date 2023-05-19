Apollo Sindoori Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.44 crore, up 145.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.44 crore in March 2023 up 145.08% from Rs. 54.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2023 down 50.7% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2023 up 116.73% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.23 in March 2022.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,500.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 115.53% over the last 12 months.