 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Sindoori Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.85 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.85 crore in March 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 46.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 up 103.24% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.20 in March 2021.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 620.95 on June 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.95% returns over the last 6 months and -25.09% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Sindoori Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.85 54.53 46.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.85 54.53 46.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.12 28.08 21.93
Depreciation 1.90 1.00 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.46 25.59 22.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.37 -0.14 0.62
Other Income 0.75 0.64 0.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.12 0.50 1.22
Interest 1.17 0.40 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.94 0.10 1.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.94 0.10 1.12
Tax 0.59 0.43 -0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.36 -0.33 1.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.36 -0.33 1.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.86 4.46 2.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.22 4.13 3.43
Equity Share Capital 1.30 1.30 1.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 15.87 13.20
Diluted EPS 16.23 15.87 13.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 15.87 13.20
Diluted EPS 16.23 15.87 13.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Sindoori #Apollo Sindoori Hotels #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.