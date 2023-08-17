English
    Apollo Sindoori Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.04 crore, up 109.58% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 121.04 crore in June 2023 up 109.58% from Rs. 57.75 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 18.03% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in June 2023 up 89.07% from Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2022.
    Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 14.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.47 in June 2022.Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,425.80 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.57% returns over the last 6 months and 90.31% over the last 12 months.
    Apollo Sindoori Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.04134.4457.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.04134.4457.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.8970.6726.69
    Depreciation1.881.731.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.1359.3927.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.142.642.84
    Other Income2.326.510.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.469.153.72
    Interest1.852.150.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.607.003.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.607.003.18
    Tax1.784.920.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.832.082.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.832.082.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.832.083.24
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.717.8512.47
    Diluted EPS14.717.8512.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.717.8512.47
    Diluted EPS14.717.8512.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 06:44 pm

