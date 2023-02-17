Apollo Sindoori Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.82 crore, up 101.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.82 crore in December 2022 up 101.38% from Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 96.16% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2022 up 194% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.