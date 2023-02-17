Apollo Sindoori Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.82 crore, up 101.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.82 crore in December 2022 up 101.38% from Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 96.16% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2022 up 194% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 31.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.87 in December 2021.

Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,184.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.20% returns over the last 6 months and 45.33% over the last 12 months.