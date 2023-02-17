English
    Apollo Sindoori Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.82 crore, up 101.38% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.82 crore in December 2022 up 101.38% from Rs. 54.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2022 up 96.16% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2022 up 194% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 31.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.87 in December 2021.

    Apollo Sindoori shares closed at 1,184.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.20% returns over the last 6 months and 45.33% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Sindoori Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.8264.9954.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.8264.9954.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.7128.7528.08
    Depreciation1.751.231.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.7831.6125.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.583.41-0.14
    Other Income1.080.730.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.664.140.50
    Interest2.540.570.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.123.580.10
    Exceptional Items8.92----
    P/L Before Tax9.043.580.10
    Tax1.590.880.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.452.69-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.452.69-0.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.640.854.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.093.554.13
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.1213.6115.87
    Diluted EPS31.1213.6115.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.1213.6115.87
    Diluted EPS31.1213.6115.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

