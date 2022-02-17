Apollo Sindoori Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021 up 71.96% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.23 in December 2020.