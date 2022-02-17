Apollo Sindoori Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Sindoori Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.53 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 44.65 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021 up 71.96% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020.
Apollo Sindoori EPS has increased to Rs. 15.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.23 in December 2020.
|Apollo Sindoori Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.53
|50.02
|44.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.53
|50.02
|44.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.08
|24.30
|24.86
|Depreciation
|1.00
|0.99
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.59
|22.06
|19.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|2.66
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.57
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|3.23
|0.98
|Interest
|0.40
|0.41
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|2.82
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|2.82
|0.37
|Tax
|0.43
|0.90
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|1.93
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|1.93
|-0.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|4.46
|1.95
|2.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.13
|3.88
|2.40
|Equity Share Capital
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.87
|14.91
|9.23
|Diluted EPS
|15.87
|14.91
|9.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.87
|14.91
|9.23
|Diluted EPS
|15.87
|14.91
|9.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
