Apollo Pipes Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 208.17 crore, up 68.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.17 crore in September 2021 up 68.82% from Rs. 123.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.05 crore in September 2021 up 47.87% from Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.07 crore in September 2021 up 49.31% from Rs. 17.46 crore in September 2020.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 10.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in September 2020.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 1,859.60 on October 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.37% returns over the last 6 months and 353.28% over the last 12 months.