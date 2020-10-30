172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|apollo-pipes-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-123-30-crore-up-27-82-y-o-y-6038531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:26 AM IST

Apollo Pipes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.30 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.30 crore in September 2020 up 27.82% from Rs. 96.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2020 up 63.5% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in September 2020 up 43.11% from Rs. 12.20 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in September 2019.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 466.35 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.41% returns over the last 6 months

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations123.3092.5196.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations123.3092.5196.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials74.0866.4866.26
Purchase of Traded Goods1.540.570.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.355.621.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.535.206.53
Depreciation4.053.353.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.278.4511.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.472.846.70
Other Income1.932.142.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.414.989.16
Interest0.722.111.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.692.877.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.692.877.97
Tax3.190.872.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.502.005.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.502.005.81
Equity Share Capital13.1113.1113.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.731.534.43
Diluted EPS0.731.534.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.731.534.43
Diluted EPS0.731.534.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am

#Apollo Pipes #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results

