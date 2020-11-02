Apollo Pipes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.30 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.30 crore in September 2020 up 27.82% from Rs. 96.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in September 2020 up 63.5% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in September 2020 up 43.11% from Rs. 12.20 crore in September 2019.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.43 in September 2019.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 458.25 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.70% returns over the last 6 months