Apollo Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.45 crore, up 42.05% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.45 crore in March 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 174.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2022 down 6.23% from Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.69 in March 2021.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 572.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.48% returns over the last 6 months and 55.05% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 247.45 190.85 174.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 247.45 190.85 174.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.33 133.34 126.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.58 2.45 1.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.20 3.47 -1.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.56 11.12 8.56
Depreciation 7.15 6.65 5.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.80 18.85 12.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.23 14.98 21.23
Other Income 1.07 1.17 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.30 16.15 23.72
Interest 1.75 0.76 0.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.55 15.39 22.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.55 15.39 22.82
Tax 4.95 4.03 6.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.60 11.36 16.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.60 11.36 16.64
Equity Share Capital 39.33 39.33 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 2.89 12.69
Diluted EPS 3.97 2.89 12.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 2.89 12.69
Diluted EPS 3.97 2.89 12.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
