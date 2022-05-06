Apollo Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.45 crore, up 42.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.45 crore in March 2022 up 42.05% from Rs. 174.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2022 down 6.23% from Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.69 in March 2021.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 572.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.48% returns over the last 6 months and 55.05% over the last 12 months.