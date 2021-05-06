Apollo Pipes Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.20 crore, up 85.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.20 crore in March 2021 up 85.06% from Rs. 94.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2021 up 168.85% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2021 up 125.08% from Rs. 13.12 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.72 in March 2020.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 1,108.30 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.03% returns over the last 6 months and 267.05% over the last 12 months.