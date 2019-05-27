Apollo Pipes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 89.43 crore, up 20.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.43 crore in March 2019 up 20.2% from Rs. 74.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2019 down 55.85% from Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in March 2019 down 25.95% from Rs. 18.23 crore in March 2018.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.42 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.88 in March 2018.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 422.00 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.78% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.