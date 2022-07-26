 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.89 crore, up 59.07% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.89 crore in June 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 137.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022 up 0.86% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.67 in June 2021.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 477.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.89 247.45 137.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.89 247.45 137.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.34 207.33 103.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.15 1.58 0.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.94 -26.20 -5.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.99 11.56 8.65
Depreciation 6.39 7.15 5.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.33 24.80 12.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.64 21.23 11.71
Other Income 0.82 1.07 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.46 22.30 13.14
Interest 2.17 1.75 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.30 20.55 12.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.30 20.55 12.08
Tax 3.47 4.95 3.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.83 15.60 8.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.83 15.60 8.75
Equity Share Capital 39.33 39.33 13.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 3.97 6.67
Diluted EPS 2.24 3.97 6.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 3.97 6.67
Diluted EPS 2.24 3.97 6.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
