Apollo Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.89 crore, up 59.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.89 crore in June 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 137.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022 up 0.86% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2021.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.67 in June 2021.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 477.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.