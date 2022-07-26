English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apollo Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.89 crore, up 59.07% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.89 crore in June 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 137.61 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022 up 0.86% from Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in June 2022 up 10.55% from Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2021.

    Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.67 in June 2021.

    Close

    Apollo Pipes shares closed at 477.80 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.60% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.89247.45137.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.89247.45137.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.34207.33103.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.151.580.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.94-26.20-5.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9911.568.65
    Depreciation6.397.155.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3324.8012.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6421.2311.71
    Other Income0.821.071.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4622.3013.14
    Interest2.171.751.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3020.5512.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3020.5512.08
    Tax3.474.953.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.8315.608.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.8315.608.75
    Equity Share Capital39.3339.3313.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.243.976.67
    Diluted EPS2.243.976.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.243.976.67
    Diluted EPS2.243.976.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Pipes #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.