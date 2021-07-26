Apollo Pipes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.61 crore, up 48.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.61 crore in June 2021 up 48.76% from Rs. 92.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2021 up 337.39% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.86 crore in June 2021 up 126.41% from Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2020.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2020.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 1,160.60 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.04% returns over the last 6 months and 261.45% over the last 12 months.