Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 236.68 207.02 190.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 236.68 207.02 190.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 200.60 160.78 133.34 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 1.19 2.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.67 4.86 3.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.01 13.33 11.12 Depreciation 7.42 7.03 6.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.14 24.37 18.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.66 -4.54 14.98 Other Income 0.02 0.40 1.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.69 -4.14 16.15 Interest 2.07 2.18 0.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.61 -6.32 15.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.61 -6.32 15.39 Tax 1.75 -1.52 4.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.86 -4.80 11.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.86 -4.80 11.36 Equity Share Capital 39.33 39.33 39.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89 Diluted EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89 Diluted EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited