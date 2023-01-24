English
    Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 190.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 57.18% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.
    Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2021.Apollo Pipes shares closed at 559.25 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.05% returns over the last 6 months and 5.21% over the last 12 months.
    Apollo Pipes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.68207.02190.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.68207.02190.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.60160.78133.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.511.192.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.674.863.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0113.3311.12
    Depreciation7.427.036.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1424.3718.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.66-4.5414.98
    Other Income0.020.401.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.69-4.1416.15
    Interest2.072.180.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.61-6.3215.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.61-6.3215.39
    Tax1.75-1.524.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.86-4.8011.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.86-4.8011.36
    Equity Share Capital39.3339.3339.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.24-1.222.89
    Diluted EPS1.24-1.222.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.24-1.222.89
    Diluted EPS1.24-1.222.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
