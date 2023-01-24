Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 190.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 57.18% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.
Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.89 in December 2021.
|Apollo Pipes shares closed at 559.25 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.05% returns over the last 6 months and 5.21% over the last 12 months.
|Apollo Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|236.68
|207.02
|190.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|236.68
|207.02
|190.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|200.60
|160.78
|133.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|1.19
|2.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.67
|4.86
|3.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.01
|13.33
|11.12
|Depreciation
|7.42
|7.03
|6.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.14
|24.37
|18.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.66
|-4.54
|14.98
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.40
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.69
|-4.14
|16.15
|Interest
|2.07
|2.18
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.61
|-6.32
|15.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.61
|-6.32
|15.39
|Tax
|1.75
|-1.52
|4.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.86
|-4.80
|11.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.86
|-4.80
|11.36
|Equity Share Capital
|39.33
|39.33
|39.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|-1.22
|2.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|-1.22
|2.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|-1.22
|2.89
|Diluted EPS
|1.24
|-1.22
|2.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited