Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 190.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 57.18% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.