Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 190.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 57.18% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.68 207.02 190.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.68 207.02 190.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.60 160.78 133.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 1.19 2.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.67 4.86 3.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.01 13.33 11.12
Depreciation 7.42 7.03 6.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.14 24.37 18.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.66 -4.54 14.98
Other Income 0.02 0.40 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.69 -4.14 16.15
Interest 2.07 2.18 0.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.61 -6.32 15.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.61 -6.32 15.39
Tax 1.75 -1.52 4.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.86 -4.80 11.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.86 -4.80 11.36
Equity Share Capital 39.33 39.33 39.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89
Diluted EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89
Diluted EPS 1.24 -1.22 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited