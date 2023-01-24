English
    Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.68 crore in December 2022 up 24.02% from Rs. 190.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 57.18% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.11 crore in December 2022 down 29.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.68207.02190.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.68207.02190.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.60160.78133.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.511.192.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.674.863.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0113.3311.12
    Depreciation7.427.036.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1424.3718.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.66-4.5414.98
    Other Income0.020.401.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.69-4.1416.15
    Interest2.072.180.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.61-6.3215.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.61-6.3215.39
    Tax1.75-1.524.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.86-4.8011.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.86-4.8011.36
    Equity Share Capital39.3339.3339.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.24-1.222.89
    Diluted EPS1.24-1.222.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.24-1.222.89
    Diluted EPS1.24-1.222.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited