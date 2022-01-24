MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 190.85 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

January 24, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.85 crore in December 2021 up 49.03% from Rs. 128.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021 down 30.45% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021 down 16.61% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.46 in December 2020.

Close

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 569.75 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.62% returns over the last 6 months and 148.61% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations190.85208.17128.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations190.85208.17128.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials133.34158.2087.78
Purchase of Traded Goods2.452.772.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.47-8.39-11.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.1210.087.98
Depreciation6.656.184.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.8519.5615.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9819.7721.07
Other Income1.170.121.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1519.8922.93
Interest0.760.720.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3919.1822.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.3919.1822.29
Tax4.035.125.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3614.0516.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3614.0516.33
Equity Share Capital39.3313.1113.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.8910.7112.46
Diluted EPS2.8910.7112.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.8910.7112.46
Diluted EPS2.8910.7112.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Apollo Pipes #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2022 06:00 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.