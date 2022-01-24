Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 190.85 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.85 crore in December 2021 up 49.03% from Rs. 128.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021 down 30.45% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021 down 16.61% from Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.46 in December 2020.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 569.75 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.62% returns over the last 6 months and 148.61% over the last 12 months.