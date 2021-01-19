Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 128.06 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.06 crore in December 2020 up 28.04% from Rs. 100.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2020 up 144.98% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.34 crore in December 2020 up 102.07% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2019.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.08 in December 2019.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 733.05 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.12% returns over the last 6 months and 85.04% over the last 12 months.