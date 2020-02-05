Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.02 crore, up 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.02 crore in December 2019 up 14.9% from Rs. 87.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2019 up 25.16% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2019 up 13.03% from Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2018.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 5.08 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.45 in December 2018.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 399.00 on February 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 1.37% over the last 12 months.