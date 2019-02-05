Apollo Pipes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore, up 16.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.04 crore in December 2018 up 16.48% from Rs. 74.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2018 up 18.75% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2018 up 26.27% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2017.

Apollo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2017.

Apollo Pipes shares closed at 393.60 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -32.42% over the last 12 months.