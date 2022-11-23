Apollo Micro Sy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore in September 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 45.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.33 crore in September 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2021.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 245.55 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 106.60% returns over the last 6 months and 121.52% over the last 12 months.