    Apollo Micro Sy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Micro Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.06 crore in September 2022 up 13.42% from Rs. 45.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.33 crore in September 2022 up 20.65% from Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2021.

    Apollo Micro Sy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

    Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 245.55 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 106.60% returns over the last 6 months and 121.52% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Micro Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.0656.2745.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.0656.2745.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.4048.7236.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.36-7.12-4.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.962.651.91
    Depreciation2.582.522.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.082.141.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.417.387.83
    Other Income0.340.140.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.757.528.14
    Interest4.833.964.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.923.564.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.923.564.07
    Tax1.631.921.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.291.642.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.291.642.75
    Equity Share Capital20.7620.7620.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.791.32
    Diluted EPS1.580.791.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.791.32
    Diluted EPS1.580.791.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Apollo Micro Sy #Apollo Micro systems #Earnings First-Cut #Results
