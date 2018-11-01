Apollo Micro Sy Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.18 crore, up 14.75% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 77.18 crore in September 2018 up 14.75% from Rs. 67.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2018 up 25.19% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.94 crore in September 2018 down 13.04% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2017.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2017.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 122.10 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.52% returns over the last 6 months and -72.36% over the last 12 months.