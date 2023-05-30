English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Apollo Micro Sy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.85 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Micro Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.85 crore in March 2023 up 1.13% from Rs. 105.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2023 down 4.6% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2023 up 41.75% from Rs. 16.48 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Micro Sy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.

    Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 35.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 173.04% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Micro Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.8582.35105.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.8582.35105.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.3565.4087.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.13-8.36-3.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.513.322.16
    Depreciation2.642.632.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.212.393.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2616.9714.06
    Other Income0.460.340.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7217.3114.09
    Interest7.506.355.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2210.968.81
    Exceptional Items-1.42-1.80--
    P/L Before Tax11.809.168.81
    Tax4.272.550.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.546.617.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.546.617.90
    Equity Share Capital20.7620.7620.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.633.183.80
    Diluted EPS3.633.183.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.633.183.80
    Diluted EPS3.633.183.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Apollo Micro Sy #Apollo Micro systems #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am