Apollo Micro Sy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.13 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.13 crore in March 2020 down 12.78% from Rs. 83.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020 down 86.48% from Rs. 10.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2020 down 25.73% from Rs. 14.81 crore in March 2019.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.08 in March 2019.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 109.80 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.08% returns over the last 6 months and -8.08% over the last 12 months.