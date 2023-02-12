English
    Apollo Micro Sy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Micro Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 up 95.2% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2022 up 62.11% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2021.

    Apollo Micro Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.3552.0664.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.3552.0664.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.4042.4053.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.36-7.36-5.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.322.962.16
    Depreciation2.632.582.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.392.081.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.979.419.55
    Other Income0.340.340.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.319.759.80
    Interest6.354.833.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.964.925.98
    Exceptional Items-1.80----
    P/L Before Tax9.164.925.98
    Tax2.551.632.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.613.293.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.613.293.38
    Equity Share Capital20.7620.7620.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.181.581.63
    Diluted EPS3.181.581.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.181.581.63
    Diluted EPS3.181.581.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
