Apollo Micro Sy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2022 up 95.2% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2022 up 62.11% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2021.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2021.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 332.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 131.65% returns over the last 6 months and 140.61% over the last 12 months.