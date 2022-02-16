Apollo Micro Sy Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.59 crore, up 83.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.59 crore in December 2021 up 83.02% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021 up 33.04% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2021 up 27.2% from Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2020.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2020.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 130.55 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.82% returns over the last 6 months and 15.07% over the last 12 months.