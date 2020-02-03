Apollo Micro Sy Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.75 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.75 crore in December 2019 up 24.3% from Rs. 57.73 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2019 up 26.67% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.18 crore in December 2019 up 27.3% from Rs. 12.71 crore in December 2018.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.41 in December 2018.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 72.80 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.