Apollo Micro Sy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.85 crore, up 1.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.85 crore in March 2023 up 1.13% from Rs. 105.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2023 down 8.61% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2023 up 38.83% from Rs. 16.48 crore in March 2022.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2022.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 35.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.36% returns over the last 6 months and 173.04% over the last 12 months.