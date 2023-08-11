Apollo Micro Sy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore in June 2023 up 2.52% from Rs. 56.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2023 up 29.18% from Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2022.

Apollo Micro Sy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Apollo Micro Sy shares closed at 58.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.63% returns over the last 6 months and 303.90% over the last 12 months.