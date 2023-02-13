Apollo Micro Sy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.35 crore in December 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 95.22% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2021.