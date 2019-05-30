App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals Q4 net profit up 29% to Rs 77 cr

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,167.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,863.42 crore for the same period year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise May 30 reported a 28.57 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 76.68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,167.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,863.42 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the net profit of the company rose to Rs 302.76 crore as against Rs 233.20 crore for the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 8,336.66 crore. It was Rs 7,183.01 crore for the year ago fiscal year.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share (120 per cent of face value of Rs 5 per share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on the paid up equity shares of the company, Apollo Hospitals said.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were trading at Rs 1,204.90 per scrip on BSE, up 0.13 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on May 30, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprise #Business #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.