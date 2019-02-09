App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit up 29% at Rs 87 crore

The company' total income rose to Rs 2,177.15 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,864.13 crore a year ago.

PTI
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise posted about 29 percent jump in net profit to Rs 86.93 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly due to higher revenues.

Its standlone net profit was Rs 67.44 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company' total income rose to Rs 2,177.15 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,864.13 crore a year ago.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 07:56 pm

