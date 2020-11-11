PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals Q2 net drops 30% to Rs 60 crore; board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Revenues for the second quarter declined by 3 percent to Rs 2,760.7 crore as against Rs 2,840.7 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Wednesday reported a 30 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 60.3 crore for the quarter ended September. The healthcare major had posted a PAT of Rs 86.2 crore during the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenues for the second quarter declined by 3 percent to Rs 2,760.7 crore as against Rs 2,840.7 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a statement. The company said its board has approved raising Rs 1,500 crore through preferential issue/ qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The board has also okayed acquiring the balance 50 percent stake in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd, Kolkata, from the IHH Group. "This has been a challenging year as we brought all the resources of the group to support the nation in the fight against COVID-19.

Close

"At the same time, we renewed our resolve to drive back the tsunami of non-communicable diseases that threatens the health of the nation," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said. The healthcare major is preparing to vaccinate over one million Indians every day once a vaccine is approved, he added.

related news

On fund raising, he said, "This approval is an outcome of the strong financial performance of the company over the last several quarters, and an acknowledgement of the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

"While we are still firming up our plans on the fund raise itself, we reiterate our strong commitment to several concurrent objectives – cementing our position as undisputed healthcare leader in India, leveraging exciting opportunities in under-served markets, maintaining a healthy balance sheet and debt position, and above all, providing best-in-class returns for our shareholders," he added.

As on September 30, Apollo Hospitals had 7,364 operating beds across the network.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 10:24 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprise #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.