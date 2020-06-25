App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 11:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 net profit zooms over 2-fold to Rs 209.60 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Thursday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 209.60 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of one-off gains.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,922.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,499.50 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Close

The company, after meeting the closing conditions for sale of investments in its associate Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company to Housing Development Finance Corporation in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, has recorded a profit of Rs 198.30 crore, which has been disclosed under exceptional items, it said.

related news

For the full fiscal 2019-20, net profit of the company came in at Rs 431.80 crore, as against Rs 200.16 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,246.80 crore for the fiscal, compared to Rs 9,617.44 crore in 2018-19.

"The financial year 2020-21 will be challenging due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID has affected not just the Indian healthcare sector but also other sectors and the global economy," Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

The short-term may see an adverse impact on aspects such as medical value travel or medical tourism, but in the longer term, "healthcare being a resilient industry will bounce back to its normal growth," he added.

On a different note, Reddy said the second decade of the 21st century was supposed to herald automation, artificial intelligence and robotics into healthcare and improve the quality of healthcare delivery.

"Recognising this, we floated a global tender, and after several rounds of selection, chose DXC as our partner in this digital journey. They have already made a significant impact on our health-checks and in bringing about perfection in our medical practice, which is helping all our doctors," he added.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise closed at Rs 1,437.85 per scrip on BSE, up 1.96 percent from its previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Apollo Hospitals Enterprise #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

FM Sitharaman says Centre in talks with RBI on one-time restructuring of loans

Coronavirus outbreak: India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases

Coronavirus outbreak: India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases

Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO Paul Hudson seeks to reduce costs

Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO Paul Hudson seeks to reduce costs

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.