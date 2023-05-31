Apollo Hospital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,640.83 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,640.83 crore in March 2023 up 15.49% from Rs. 1,420.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.86 crore in March 2023 up 47.63% from Rs. 153.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.97 crore in March 2023 up 32.86% from Rs. 350.71 crore in March 2022.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 15.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.69 in March 2022.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,599.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.17% over the last 12 months.