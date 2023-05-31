English
    Apollo Hospital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,640.83 crore, up 15.49% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,640.83 crore in March 2023 up 15.49% from Rs. 1,420.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.86 crore in March 2023 up 47.63% from Rs. 153.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.97 crore in March 2023 up 32.86% from Rs. 350.71 crore in March 2022.

    Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 15.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.69 in March 2022.

    Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,599.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 18.17% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,640.831,638.741,420.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,640.831,638.741,420.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials437.93464.33415.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost335.55322.46270.92
    Depreciation96.6988.86104.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses444.15435.07402.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.51328.02227.35
    Other Income42.7755.3118.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax369.28383.33246.01
    Interest60.6060.2157.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax308.68323.12188.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax308.68323.12188.44
    Tax81.8277.5339.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities226.86245.59148.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----4.92
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period226.86245.59153.67
    Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7817.0810.69
    Diluted EPS15.7817.0810.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7817.0810.69
    Diluted EPS15.7817.0810.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am