Apollo Hospital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,420.73 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,420.73 crore in March 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 2,410.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.67 crore in March 2022 up 33.02% from Rs. 115.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.71 crore in March 2022 up 1.19% from Rs. 346.57 crore in March 2021.

Apollo Hospital EPS has increased to Rs. 10.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.10 in March 2021.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 3,524.30 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.18% returns over the last 6 months and 10.15% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,420.73 2,846.17 2,410.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,420.73 2,846.17 2,410.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 415.31 459.85 357.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1,203.05 1,010.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -16.23 -1.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 270.92 306.41 292.97
Depreciation 104.70 97.41 101.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 402.45 468.68 413.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.35 327.00 234.43
Other Income 18.66 11.82 10.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.01 338.82 245.17
Interest 57.57 62.10 68.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 188.44 276.72 176.90
Exceptional Items -- -- -8.00
P/L Before Tax 188.44 276.72 168.90
Tax 39.69 101.31 53.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.75 175.41 115.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.92 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 153.67 175.41 115.52
Equity Share Capital 71.89 71.89 71.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.69 12.20 8.10
Diluted EPS 10.69 12.20 8.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.69 12.20 8.10
Diluted EPS 10.69 12.20 8.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 10:22 am
