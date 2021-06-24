Apollo Hospital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,410.07 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,410.07 crore in March 2021 down 6.3% from Rs. 2,572.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.52 crore in March 2021 down 43.81% from Rs. 205.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.57 crore in March 2021 down 0.29% from Rs. 347.57 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.78 in March 2020.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 3,244.80 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 129.14% over the last 12 months.