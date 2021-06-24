MARKET NEWS

Apollo Hospital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,410.07 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,410.07 crore in March 2021 down 6.3% from Rs. 2,572.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.52 crore in March 2021 down 43.81% from Rs. 205.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.57 crore in March 2021 down 0.29% from Rs. 347.57 crore in March 2020.

Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.78 in March 2020.

Apollo Hospital shares closed at 3,244.80 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 129.14% over the last 12 months.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,410.072,367.012,572.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,410.072,367.012,572.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials357.71375.42371.80
Purchase of Traded Goods1,010.831,025.441,034.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.15-7.62-10.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost292.97268.98392.95
Depreciation101.4091.78129.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses413.88382.87435.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.43230.14219.29
Other Income10.740.93-0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.17231.07218.52
Interest68.2775.77107.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.90155.30111.23
Exceptional Items-8.00--164.35
P/L Before Tax168.90155.30275.58
Tax53.3849.0869.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.52106.22205.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.52106.22205.60
Equity Share Capital71.8969.5669.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.107.6414.78
Diluted EPS8.107.6414.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.107.6414.78
Diluted EPS8.107.6414.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apollo Hospital #Apollo Hospitals Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

